October 30 weather forecast: Sun returns but temps stay low

(Friday, October 30th, 2020) Even though the sun returns Friday, it won’t help warm up the temperatures at all.

We’ll keep it dry and on the chilly side through Halloween. Rain returns by Sunday afternoon followed by another chance at some snow showers Monday.

Our rain and snow showers have moved out pretty quickly Friday morning.

High pressure settles in over the area Friday which helps clear the clouds so we can enjoy some sunshine. It still stays pretty chilly with highs near 40.

Halloween still looks spook-tacular and bone dry with a creepy chill!

Bundle the witches and goblins up because temperatures will only be in the 40s Saturday, and in the 30s during Trick or Treat time. At least there’s no rain to worry about.

Don’t forget we turn the clocks back an hour Saturday night!

Another front will bring some rain showers back to the area by Sunday afternoon.

The air behind this front is cold enough for rain to change to over t some snow showers Monday.

The cold air sticks around through Tuesday, Election Day, before we start to warm things back up again later in the week.

Friday: Increasing sun. Chilly and a little breezy at times. High near 40. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Wind Chill 30-35.

Friday Night: Mainly clear, cold, and calm. Low 20-25. Wind: Near calm.

Saturday (Halloween): Mostly sunny and chilly. High upper 40s. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph. Wind chill temperatures during trick or treat time in the lower 30s.

Sunday (Daylight Saving Time Ends): Mix of sun and clouds, then rain develops later in the day with some snow showers mixing in overnight. High low 50s.

Monday: Chance of snow showers, especially earlier in the day. High upper 30s.

Tuesday (Election Day): Mostly cloudy with a slight risk of a shower. High near 40.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High near 55.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. High near 55.