October 3, 2019 weather forecast

(Thursday October 3rd 2019) It will be unseasonably chilly to round out the week with a bit more rain too.

Nicer weather arrives to start the weekend but may start pretty frosty.

A wave of low pressure riding along Wednesday’s cold front will deliver another shot of rain and drizzle today and since we will be on the north side of the front the highs today will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s!

So be sure to grab the jackets heading out and about today.

Behind Thursday’s storm system it will be brisk and chilly with lots of clouds and even a few lake showers near and west of Binghamton Friday morning.

There is a chance we could see a bit of sun develop Friday afternoon, but clouds should rule the sky overall.

We could be dealing with our first threat of patchy frost across the Southern Tier late Friday night/Saturday morning.

Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days with sunshine and highs in the 50s.

All in all it will be a nice start to the first weekend of October.

Sunday is milder, but there will be more clouds, a gusty southerly breeze and possibly a few afternoon showers.

Tonight: Cloudy, cool, with a spotty shower or a bit of patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: NW->N 4-10 mph.

Thursday: Brisk, chilly and raw with some showers and areas of drizzle. High near 50. Wind: E 5-15 mph.



Friday: A few lake effect morning showers possible, chilly. There may be breaks of sun developing to end the day. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Some patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny, still cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Sunday: A few scattered afternoon showers are possible. Highs around 60.

Monday: Some rain is possible. Highs near 55.

Tuesday: A few scattered showers are possible. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday: A shower or two will still be possible. Highs near 55.