October 2nd weather forecast: Cooler temperatures, feels like fall

(Friday, October 2nd, 2020) It’s a cool and very fall-like weekend. Showers Friday are light and very scattered in nature.

Majority of the weekend is rain-free with some showers returning Sunday night into Monday.

A very weak system drops over the Southern Tier out of the Great Lakes Friday. Expect a few light scattered rain

showers Friday afternoon and evening. Within the rain showers there should be some breaks of sunshine.

This system is bringing some cooler weather into the area in time for the weekend. We’re generally in the upper

50s to low 60s Friday and through the weekend.

Our weekend stays mostly rain-free. Any lake effect rain showers should stay out of the area this weekend. We’ll likely have rain developing again Sunday night into Monday with a new system moving across the northern tier of Pennsylvania.

We’ll keep our weather a little unsettled and cool with more chances of showers next week.

Friday: Chance of scattered rain showers with some breaks of sun between the showers. High upper 50s to low 60s. Wind: SE-NW 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows near 40. Wind: Light west.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. High upper 50s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Some rain showers develop after sunset. High upper 50s.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.

Wednesday: Chance of a few showers. High mid 60s.

Thursday: Chance of showers and cooler. High in the low 50s.