October 29 weather forecast: Rain expected, but should clear by Halloween evening

(Friday, October 29, 2021) Our Halloween weekend starts off with some rain. But, it gradually dries out in time for trick-or-treating.

Friday will start out dry and even with a little bit of sun.

By later in the day another area of low pressure will move into the area at the end of the week. Steady and heavy at times rain is likely late Friday and overnight through early Saturday morning.

Up to an inch or more of rainfall is likely.

At this time there aren’t any major flooding concerns, but this is enough rain to cause some localized flood issues. Keep an eye on the small streams and creeks that already took a beating earlier this week.

The showers will be more scattered in nature the rest of the day Saturday as the low travels north into New York State (almost right along I-81).

Showers will linger into Sunday morning too. But, drier air is going to try really hard to come in just in time for trick-or-treating.

Next Monday looks good too as high pressure briefly returns. Our weather will likely turn cool and unsettled again mid-next week.

Friday: A dry start, then showers develop by the afternoon. High mid 50s. Wind: ESE 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Rain showers, periods of heavier rain. Low mid 40s. Wind: E 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Off and on showers, otherwise cloudy and breezy. High mid 50s. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Sunday (Halloween): Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers mostly in the first half of the day. Drier for trick-or-treating. High mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High low 50s.

Tuesday (Election Day): Chance of rain showers. High upper 40s.

Wednesday: Few morning showers. Then a mix of sun and clouds. High upper 40s.

Thursday: Chance of showers. High mid 40s.