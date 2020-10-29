October 29 weather forecast: First snow of the season expected

(Thursday, October 29th, 2020) Widespread steady rain moves in as the day goes on.

Overnight rain is likely to change over to snow showers through Friday morning.

Some accumulation is possible, especially for the higher elevations.

A strong area of low pressure that is what is left over of Hurricane Zeta which will bring widespread rain to the Southern Tier by Thursday afternoon.

The rain is expected to be heavy and steady at times.

Then a cold front will come diving south out of Canada and bring cold enough air for rain showers to change over to snow showers Thursday night.

This is more so the case for the higher elevations in Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, and Delaware counties.

At this point the chances for accumulation of 1-4” are most likely for the higher terrain by Friday morning.

Any rain and snow showers should taper off by the afternoon and see the sun again.

But, bundle up! It’s going to be a chilly one.

The good news is that Halloween still looks spook-tacular and bone dry with a creepy chill!

Bundle the witches and goblins up because temperatures will only be in the 40s Saturday.

Don’t forget we turn the clock back an hour Saturday night.

Another front will bring some rain showers back to the area Sunday, followed by yet another batch of chilly air to start next week.

Thursday: Rain develops. Rain could be heavy and steady at times. High near 50. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Rain and snow showers. Better threat of accumulating snow for the higher elevations. Low around 30. Wind: NNW 5-15 mph.

Friday: Morning snow showers with a mix of rain showers as the day goes on. Showers eventually taper by sunset. Highs in the mid 30s.

Saturday (Halloween): Mostly sunny and chilly. High upper 40s.

Sunday (Daylight Saving Time Ends): Mix of sun and clouds, then rain develops later in the day with some snow showers mixing in overnight. High low 50s.

Monday: Chance of showers, especially earlier in the day. High upper 30s.

Tuesday (Election Day): Chance of rain and snow showers. High near 40.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High near 50.