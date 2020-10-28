October 28 weather forecast: Cloudy and chilly but mainly dry

(Wednesday, October 28th, 2020) It’s another cloudy, dreary, chilly day.

We’ll briefly dry out Wednesday before things turn unsettled and much colder later in the week.

Our driest day of the school/work week is Wednesday.

High pressure temporarily builds in Wednesday to give us a cool, but mainly dry day before we turn unsettled again.

We continue to watch how Thursday-Friday is going to pan out because a lot of our weather will depend on what will happen with Zeta, our latest tropical system.

Zeta is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast Wednesday and track into the mid-Atlantic.

Our models are suggesting a system coming from the Great Lakes could tap into moisture from Zeta and bring rain and possible snow showers to parts of the viewing area!

Widespread steady, and at times heavy rain develops by Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Some of the heaviest rain is expected to fall in the northern tier of Pennsylvania and farther south.

Our biggest question mark is the timing of the cold air and placement of the moisture.

That will determine if any snow falls, and how much Thursday night into Friday.

A lot of it is elevation dependent related too.

Bottom line, the higher in terrain you are, the higher your chances will be for snow accumulation, and the higher totals.

At this point it is still a little too early to put out any snowfall forecasts, but stay tuned!

The good news is that Halloween looks spook-tacular and bone dry with a creepy chill! Don’t forget we turn the clock back an hour Saturday night.

Wednesday: Clouds give way to breaks of sunshine. High low 50s.

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds. Low around 40.

Thursday: Rain develops. Rain could be heavy and steady at times. High near 50.

Friday: Morning snow showers with a mix of rain showers as the day goes on. Showers eventually taper by sunset. Highs in the mid 30s.

Saturday (Halloween): Mostly sunny and chilly. High upper 40s.

Sunday (Daylight Saving Time Ends): Mix of sun and clouds, then rain develops later in the day. High low 50s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 40s.

Tuesday (Election Day): Mix of sun and clouds. High low 50s.