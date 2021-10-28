October 28 weather forecast: Another dry day

(Thursday, October 28, 2021) It stays dry, sunny, and pleasant Thursday.

Our next chance for rain develops Friday afternoon and lasts into the first half of the weekend.

The Halloween forecast doesn’t look too spooky.

High pressure is in control of our weather which is giving us a really nice day.

It’s sunny and pleasant with highs near 60.

Friday will start out dry and even with a little bit of sun.

By later in the day another area of low pressure will move into the area at the end of the week.

Steady and heavy at times rain is likely late Friday and overnight through early Saturday morning.

Then the showers will be more scattered in nature the rest of the day Saturday as the low travels north into New York State (almost right along I-81).

Showers will linger into Sunday morning too. But drier air is going to try really hard to come in just in time for trick-or-treating.

Next Monday looks good too as high pressure briefly returns.

Our weather will likely turn cool and unsettled again mid-next week.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High upper 50s to near 60. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, calm, chilly. Low mid 30s.

Friday: A dry start, then showers develop by the afternoon. High mid 50s.

Saturday: Scattered showers likely. High low 50s.

Sunday (Halloween): Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. High mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High low 50s.

Tuesday (Election Day): Chance of rain showers. High upper 40s.

Wednesday: Few morning showers. Mix of sun and clouds. High upper 40s.