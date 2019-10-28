October 28, 2019 weather forecast

(Monday, October 28th 2019) A pretty mild start to the week with even some sun developing this afternoon will give way to a cloudier Tuesday and Wednesday.

High pressure building in today will set us up for an improving Monday as sun develops as the day progresses.

Highs will be up near 60.

While there will be more clouds around Tuesday and Wednesday, it appears that the weather will stay mainly dry and highs will be still pretty mild near 60!

Right now Halloween is looking quite mild, but it could very well be wet too as our longer range guidance is suggesting we will see some showers and possibly a soaking rain later Thursday afternoon into the evening for the trick-or-treaters. Hopefully this changes over the next few days!

Monday: Some sun develops during the midday and afternoon. Highs near 60.

Monday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: More clouds than sun. Highs near 60.



Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and a bit cooler with a spotty shower possible. Highs near 55.

Thursday (Halloween): Chance of some rain for the ghosts, goblins, but it should be mild. Highs in the 60s.

Friday: Windy and much cooler with some showers possible. Highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Brisk and chilly with a shower/flurry possible. Highs mid 40s.

Sunday: Brisk and chilly with a rain/snow shower possible. Highs in the 40s.