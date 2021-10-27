October 27 weather forecast: Comfortable temperatures and dry weather on the way

(Wednesday, October 27, 2021) Much needed dry weather is expected in the next coming days. Temperatures are comfortable too. The next chance of rain to keep an eye out for comes this weekend.

After the Nor’easter dumped over two inches of rain across the area and caused flash flooding issues, things are much quieter and drier Wednesday.

There are still several river flood warnings for the Susquehanna, Chenango, and Delaware rivers in effect until Thursday when the water should recede below their flood stages.

Enjoy the sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday is nice as well! It’s still sunny and pleasant with highs near 60.

Friday will start out dry and even with a little bit of sun. By later in the day Another area of low pressure will move into the area at the end of the week.

There are some uncertainties at this time how it’ll behave and impact Halloween, but at this point plan for the best chance for rain to happen on later Friday into Saturday… Stay tuned!

Wednesday: A cloudy morning, then increasing sunshine. High upper 50s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, calm, chilly. Low mid 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High upper 50s to near 60.

Friday: A dry start, then showers develop by the afternoon. High low 50s.

Saturday: Scattered showers likely. High low 50s.

Sunday (Halloween): Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. High mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High low 50s.

Tuesday (Election Day): Chance of rain showers. High upper 40s.