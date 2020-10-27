October 27 weather forecast: Another cloudy, chilly day

(Tuesday, October 27th, 2020) It’s another cloudy, dreary, chilly day.

We’ll briefly dry out Wednesday before things turn unsettled and much colder later in the week.

Tuesday is much colder with a few areas of lake effect rain showers. It’ll be a struggle to get out of the mid-40s.

Our driest day of the school/work week is Wednesday. High pressure temporarily builds in Wednesday to give us a cool, but sunny and dry day before we turn unsettled again.

We’re watching how Thursday-Friday is going to pan out because a lot of our weather will depend on what will happen with Zeta, our latest tropical system.

Zeta is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast Wednesday and track into the mid-Atlantic.

Our models are suggesting a system coming from the Great Lakes could tap into moisture from Zeta and bring rain and possible snow showers to parts of the viewing area!

We have many question marks, but it’s something we’re watching carefully.

The good news is that Halloween looks spook-tacular and bone dry with a creepy chill! Don’t forget we turn the clock back an hour Saturday night.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Few lake effect rain showers. High mid 40s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 50s.

Thursday: Rain likely. High near 50.

Friday: Rain and snow showers. Showers gradually taper later in the day. Chilly. High low 40s.

Saturday (Halloween): Mostly sunny and chilly. High near 50.

Sunday (Daylight Saving Time Ends): Mix of sun and clouds. High low 50s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High near 50.