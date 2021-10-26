October 26 weather forecast: Lots of rain, heavy at times, flash flooding possible

(Tuesday, October 26, 2021) An early season Nor’easter strengthens and sends waves of heavy rain towards the Southern Tier Tuesday.

Flash flooding is possible as well.

The rain quickly tapers off by Wednesday morning.

An area of low pressure just off the New Jersey coast is transferring its energy to a different area of low pressure a little farther off the coast.

And together they are forming our first Nor’easter of the fall season.

This is resulting in a very rainy day in the Southern Tier.

As the storm strengthens Tuesday afternoon, expect periods of heavy downpours that could lead to isolated flash flooding.

There is a Flash Flood Watch for Tioga, Broome, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware, and Sullivan counties in New York and Bradford, Susquehanna, and Wayne counties in Pennsylvania until midnight Wednesday.

By nightfall as much as 1-3” of rainfall is expected.

After midnight, dry air from the north will push the storm away from us and move the rain out too.

Our weather improves quickly Wednesday with more sunshine and drier weather. This sticks around for Thursday too!

Another area of low pressure will move into the area at the end of the week.

There are some uncertainties at this time how it’ll behave and impact Halloween, but at this point plan for the best chance for rain to happen on later Friday into Saturday… Stay tuned!

Tuesday: Rain, heavy and steady at times especially in the afternoon and evening. Potential flash flooding. High low 50s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers taper to a mostly cloudy sky. Low mid 40s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: A cloudy morning, then increasing sunshine. High upper 50s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High upper 50s to near 60.

Friday: A dry start, then showers develop by the afternoon. High low 50s.

Saturday: Scattered showers likely. High low 50s.

Sunday (Halloween): Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. High mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High low 50s.