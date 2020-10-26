October 26 weather forecast: Cloudy, cool weather

(Monday, October 26th, 2020) A dreary start to the new school and work week.

Expect cloudy, cool, and damp weather the next few days.

A storm system to our south will keep our weather cloudy, cool, and rainy Monday.

Best chance for breaks in the rain will come later in the afternoon, but we’re not ruling out patches of drizzle.

Tuesday is much colder with a few areas of lake effect rain showers.

It’ll be a struggle to get out of the mid-40s.

Our driest day of the school/work week is Wednesday.

High pressure temporarily builds in Wednesday to give us a cool, but sunny and dry day before we turn unsettled again.

We’re watching how Thursday-Friday is going to pan out because a lot of our weather will depend on what will happen with Zeta, our latest tropical system.

Zeta is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast Wednesday and track into the mid-Atlantic.

Our models are suggesting a system coming from the Great Lakes could tap into moisture from Zeta and bring rain and possible higher elevation snow showers to parts of the viewing area.

The good news is that things should taper off quickly Friday and dry out in time for the weekend.

Halloween looks spook-tacular and bone dry with a creepy chill! Don’t forget we turn the clock back an hour Saturday night.

Monday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. High mid 50s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Few lake effect rain showers. High mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 50s.

Thursday: Rain likely. High near 50.

Friday: Rain showers, then turning drier later in the day. High near 50.

Saturday (Halloween): Mostly sunny and chilly. High near 50.

Sunday (Daylight Saving Time Ends): Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 50s.