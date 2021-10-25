October 25 weather forecast: Temperatures near 70

(Monday, October 25, 2021) Some of the best weather in the whole state is right here in the Southern Tier Monday.

We’ll be in a bit of a sweet spot where the warmest and sunniest part of New York is in Binghamton.

This quickly changes as soaking rain moves in Tuesday.

A complex area of low pressure in Ohio will keep our weather active the next couple of days.

The warm front attached to that low is north of Binghamton, which puts the Southern Tier on the warmers and drier side of this system Monday.

Sunshine and near 70 should feel nice!

This low is expected to strengthen as it moves eastward across Pennsylvania and team up with a new area of low pressure off the New Jersey Coast.

As this happens, clouds and a few showers will try to develop again Monday night into Tuesday morning in Binghamton.

A potential Nor’Easter is going to try and form Tuesday sending waves of steady and heavy rain at times our way. Have the raincoats, rain boots, and umbrellas handy.

We’re not expecting much of a break in the rain Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Watch for flood prone areas for potential flooding because as much as 1-3” of rain could fall by Wednesday morning.

Our weather improves quickly Wednesday with more sunshine and drier weather.

This sticks around for Thursday too!

Another area of low pressure will move into the area at the end of the week.

There are some uncertainties at this time how it’ll behave and impact Halloween, but at this point plan for the best chance for rain to happen on Saturday… Stay tuned!

Monday: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine. High upper 60s to near 70. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Showers and possible thunderstorms return. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind: E 4-8 mph.

Tuesday: Rain, heavy and steady at times especially in the afternoon and evening. High low 50s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: A cloudy morning, then increasing sunshine. High upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High upper 50s to near 60.

Friday: A dry start, then showers develop by the afternoon. High low 50s.

Saturday: Showers likely. High low 50s.

Sunday (Halloween): Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. High mid 50s.