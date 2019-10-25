October 25, 2019 weather forecast

(Friday, October 25th 2019) It’s going to be a cooler and cloudy end to the week and start of the weekend.

At least there won’t be much rain around until Sunday. Plant the outdoor activities this weekend for Saturday.

There’s a fairly weak cold front dropping over the Southern Tier Friday.

It won’t come with much rain.

The Catskills and Poconos have the best chance for any showers Friday. It’ll a mostly cloudy day and cooler.

Highs will only be around 50 Friday.

It looks drier to start the weekend.

If you want to make outdoor plans for the weekend, I’d make them for Saturday.

Widespread rain is likely Saturday night and Sunday. Next week features a few chances for rain showers.

The jury is still out on how warm or cold it’ll be for Halloween because two of the more reliable weather computer models we use for guidance are not in any agreement. So stay tuned for updates!

Friday: A few showers possible and cool, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.

Friday Night: Few clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Rain likely, heavy at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.



Wednesday: Chance of some showers. Highs near 55.

Thursday (Halloween): Chance of some showers. Highs near 50.