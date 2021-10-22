October 22 weather forecast: Unseasonably cool weather returns for the weekend

(Friday, October 22, 2021) We’ve slipped back to a cool and damp weather pattern Friday.

Unseasonably cool temperatures are still around through the weekend.

Most of the weekend is dry, but there will be some opportunities for an occasional light shower.

More widespread rain is likely Monday.

A cold front came through early Friday morning and knocked the temperatures down from the low 60s to the low 50s. The cooler air blowing over the lake from the northwest will keep the chances of some light lake effect rain showers around at least through the first half of the day Friday. Things gradually dry out Friday evening.

If you’re making any fall outdoor plans you’ll want to of course dress warm. But, at least the chances of seeing rain are very low both Saturday and Sunday.

There may be a few showers initially Saturday morning, but much of the day is rain-free with even a few breaks of sunshine. Highs will stay in the low 50s.

We could get some showers though Sunday night into Monday.

Since temperatures are forecast to drop into the 30s, we could even have some wintry weather mixing in early Monday morning for the higher elevations!!

It doesn’t look like we will warm up at all next week either.

Widespread rain is likely most of the day Monday. Our driest day next week looks to be Wednesday.

Friday: Much cooler with off and on lake effect rain showers mainly in the morning. Temperatures start in the mid 50s but fall to the lower 50s and upper 40s by the afternoon. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low upper 30s. Wind: Light north.

Saturday: Few morning showers. Then mostly cloudy and cool. High low 50s. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Then, increasing clouds and some showers develop later in the evening. Cool. High low 50s.

Monday: Rain likely. High low 50s.

Tuesday: Chance of showers. High low 50s.

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High upper 50s.

Thursday: Chance of showers. High upper 50s to near 60.