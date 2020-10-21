October 21 weather forecast: Warm and dry

(Wednesday, October 21st, 2020) We’re pretty warm Wednesday through the end of the week.

Some showers return Wednesday night, then drier weather sets up until the weekend.

Wednesday a warm front is forecast to move to our north, which puts the Binghamton area on the warmer and drier side of the front through the end of the week.

70-degree weather is making a comeback for Wednesday through Friday.

There shouldn’t be much rain around either besides some rain and possible thunderstorms Wednesday night.

Then high pressure settles in over the area Thursday-Friday to keep our weather dry and still warm.

The next front slowly moves from west to east Saturday.

Expect more showers and cooling temperatures during the day.

The weather looks dry Sunday as high pressure settles back in temporarily.

Our weather turns a bit unsettled and cooler again next week.

Wednesday: Slight chance of rain showers and perhaps a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds, breezy, and warm. High low 70s. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with a few rain showers. Low in the lower 50s. Wind: SW 4-8 mph.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. High near 70.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm. High around 70.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds, then afternoon showers. High low 60s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cooler. High mid 50s.

Monday: Chance of showers. High mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain showers. High upper 50s.