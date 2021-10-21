October 21 weather forecast: Late rain/storms will cause temperature drop

(Thursday, October 21, 2021) The recent warm weather comes to an end tonight, so enjoy one more day with unseasonably warm temperatures and mostly dry conditions.

Rain and possible thunderstorms late Thursday night will bring the cooler, fall weather back to the Southern Tier to close out the week. It stays chilly through the weekend too.

Binghamton and the Southern Tier is in a bit of a sweet spot Thursday.

There’s a warm front to the north and a cold front to the west which puts us in a pleasantly warm airmass with highs around 70 again.

It stays mainly dry during the day too.

As we get closer to sunset Thursday evening chances for rain start to go back up ahead of the cold front.

Expect periods of rain and possible thunder too Thursday night through early Friday morning.

Cooler weather ushers in behind this front come Friday morning and will continue into the weekend.

It will be a struggle to get out of the 40s most of that timeframe too.

Chances for rain are limited Friday, but off and on spotty lake effect rain showers can’t be ruled out.

If you’re making any fall outdoor plans you’ll want to of course dress warm.

But, at least the chances of seeing rain are very low both Saturday and Sunday.

We could get some showers though Sunday night into Monday.

Since temperatures are forecast to drop into the 30s, we could even have some wintry weather mixing in early Monday morning for the higher elevations!!

It doesn’t look like we will warm up at all next week either.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds, warm again. Then showers develop by the late afternoon and evening. High mid to upper 60s. Wind: S 6-12 mph.

Thursday Night: Rain and possible thunderstorms. Breezy. Temperatures around 60 but quickly fall to near 50 by dawn. Wind: SW-W 5-15 mph.

Friday: Much cooler with off and on lake effect rain showers. Temperatures start in the mid 50s but fall to the lower 50s and upper 40s by the afternoon. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Cool. High low 50s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cool. High low 50s.

Monday: Chance of showers. High low 50s.

Tuesday: Chance of showers. High low 50s.

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High low 50s.