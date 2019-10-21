October 21, 2019 weather forecast

(Monday, October 21st 2019) Today should turn into best day of the week after the slow start for many due to areas of fog and low clouds.

Have the rain jacket handy for Tuesday afternoon though as the next storm system is poised to move in.

Weather will become great today after the fog burns off thanks to high pressure being in control.

Unfortunately some wind will kick up later tonight and eventually rain will return during the day Tuesday.

At this time it looks like the most significant rain holds off until after 1 or 2 pm and it could be heavy at times.

Highs today will be in the low 60s and lows will range from the mid 40s to the low 50s tonight.

After the shot of some wind and rain Tuesday, the weather looks mainly dry Wednesday and Thursday with some sun too!

Cooler low 50s will be felt Wednesday, and well into the 50s Thursday.

Cooler and possibly a bit damp to end the week too.

Monday: Looks and feels great after the slow start with the fog. Highs in the low 60s. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Breezy and milder with clouds increasing late. Lows 45 to 50. Wind: SE 6-18 mph.

Tuesday: Breezy with rain developing during the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

Wednesday: Brisk and cooler with a blend of clouds and sun. Highs near 52. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Some sun and a bit milder. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday: A few showers possible and cool. Highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Chilly with a lingering shower or two possible. Highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Clouds increase with a few showers possible. Highs in the low to maybe mid 50s.