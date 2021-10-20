October 20 weather forecast: One more nice day before rain and temperature drops

(Wednesday, October 20, 2021) The warm and dry weather continues for the next few days until later Thursday when some rain returns.

Then, it turns chilly again by the weekend.

Drier weather from an area of high pressure just to our west is giving us yet another unseasonably warm, dry, breezy, gorgeous day!

There’s plenty of sun, but don’t be surprised if you see some more clouds later in the afternoon.

That won’t prevent the temperatures from getting up to near 70!

It still stays warm Thursday too with highs near 70. Eventually rain returns by sunset Thursday, but until that happens it’s mainly dry with some sun in the morning through the early afternoon.

The next cold front will bring showers back into the Southern Tier Thursday evening through much of the night.

Cooler weather ushers in behind this front come Friday and this weekend.

It will be a struggle to get out of the 40s most of that time. If you’re making any fall outdoor plans you’ll want to of course dress warm. But, at least the chances of seeing rain are very low both Saturday and Sunday.

We could get some showers though Sunday night into Monday.

Since temperatures are forecast to drop into the 30s, we could even have some wintry weather mixing in early Monday morning for the higher elevations!

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Warm and breezy. High mid to upper 60s. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clouds thicken as the night goes on. Lows around 50. Wind: Calm.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds, warm again. Then showers develop by the late afternoon and evening. High mid to upper 60s. Wind: S 6-12 mph.

Friday: Much cooler with off and on lake effect rain showers. Temperatures start in the upper 50s but fall to the lower 50s by the afternoon.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Cool. High low 50s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cool. High low 50s.

Monday: Chance of showers. High low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High mid 60s. Wind: W 10-20 mph.