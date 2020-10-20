October 20 weather forecast: Cold, rainy weather continues

(Tuesday, October 20th, 2020) A front will drape itself over the Southern Tier Tuesday which keeps our weather cloudy, rainy, and cool.

Wednesday that front lifts north of Binghamton and will warm us up very nicely for the end of the week.

There’s a front that has stalled out across the area Tuesday.

A new wave of low pressure is expected to ride along that front and bring another round of rain showers to the Southern Tier.

Temperatures remain on the cool side in the 50s..

Wednesday the front is forecast to shift to our north, which puts the Binghamton area on the warmer and drier side of the front through the end of the week.

70-degree weather is making a comeback for a few days.

There shouldn’t be much rain around either.

The next front slowly moves from north to south Saturday.

Expect more showers and cooling temperatures. The weather looks dry Sunday as high pressure settles back in.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain showers. High upper 50s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Rain showers. Low around 50. Wind: SE 4-8 mph.

Wednesday: Slight chance of rain showers. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. High low 70s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. High near 70.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm. High around 70.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds, then afternoon showers. High low 60s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cooler. High mid 50s.

Monday: Chance of showers. High mid to upper 50s.