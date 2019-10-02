October 2, 2019 weather forecast

(Wednesday October 2nd 2019) It’ll feel a lot more like October by the end of the day.

The warmest part of the day Wednesday is in the morning. A cold front knocks the temperatures back down into the 50s by day’s end.

A cold front will slowly drop from north to south Wednesday.

The morning will still feel pretty warm and muggy with temperatures in the 60s. But when you come home from school and work you’ll notice a difference in the air.

We’ll fall into the 50s by the afternoon. Expect rain showers off and on throughout the day too.

The wind picks up later in the day as well.

A second cold front Thursday will bring a cold rain to the area and much cooler weather for the second half of the week.

We could be dealing with our first threat of patchy frost in the outlying areas of the Southern Tier Saturday morning.

Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days. It’s sunny, yet cool. Sunday is not quite as cool, but it will likely be rainy.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. A mild morning, but turns cooler later in the day. Highs in the 60s in the morning, but falling into the 50s by the afternoon. Wind: W-NW 8-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy, cool, some scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Thursday: Much cooler. Breezy with showers. High near 60.



Friday: Morning showers possible, chilly. Highs in the lower 50s.

Saturday: Some patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny, still cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: A few scattered showers are possible. Highs near 60.

Monday: A few scattered showers are possible. Highs near 60.

Tuesday: A few scattered showers are possible. Highs in the upper 50s.