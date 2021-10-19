October 19 weather forecast: Mostly sunny and breezy

(Tuesday, October 19, 2021) The warmer and drier weather continues for the next few days until Thursday.

Then it turns chilly again, so enjoy it now!

Drier weather from an area of high pressure just to our west has dried us up and cleared out the clouds nicely.

Even though it’s breezy, it’ll warm up again mid-week. Temperatures rebound back into the mid to upper 60s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. No rain is expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

By Thursday an approaching cold front likely brings showers back into the Southern Tier by the afternoon.

Cooler weather returns behind this front come Friday and this weekend. We even have a chance of our first widespread frost this weekend!

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High mid 60s. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Breezy, not as chilly. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind: W 5-12 mph.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds, then showers develop by the afternoon. High mid 60s.

Friday: Cooler with a few morning showers. High low 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of some showers. Cool. High low 50s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cool. High low 50s.

Monday: Chance of showers. High low 50s.