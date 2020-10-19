October 19 weather forecast: Cool and rainy

(Monday, October 19th, 2020) It’s much cooler and pretty rainy Monday.

It’s an unsettled start to the week with the chance of showers for a few days and fairly chilly temperatures.

A cold will move through the area Monday and bring some much needed rainfall and noticeable cooler weather.

Temperatures will only be in the 50s Monday and Tuesday.

Showers linger into Tuesday as well, especially in the morning.

That cold front is expected to fluctuate north and south of the Southern Tier as the week goes on.

Its placement determines not only the temperature, but also how rainy it’ll be.

The front is forecast to be to our north, which puts the Binghamton area on the warmer and drier side of the front through the end of the week.

Monday: Cloudy, rainy, and cool. High low 50s. Wind: S-W 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Rain showers. Low around 50. Wind: SWS 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Chance of rain showers, especially in the morning. Otherwise cloudy. High low 60s.

Wednesday: Slight chance of rain showers. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. High low 70s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. High mid to upper 60s to near 70.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm. High around 70.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 60s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cooler. High mid 50s.