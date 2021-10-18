October 18 weather forecast: Chilly with off and on rain showers

(Monday, October 18, 2021) We’re starting the new school and work week on a chilly and dreary note.

Things gradually dry out later in the day.

Warmer weather returns mid-week.

We are socked in the clouds and lake effect rain showers most of the day Monday.

Temperatures will struggle to get much above 50 in the afternoon.

Eventually drier weather from an area of high pressure will dry out the rain and help clear out the clouds.

Even though it’s breezy, it’ll warm up again mid-week.

Temperatures rebound back into the mid to upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. It stays dry too!

Thursday will still be mild, but an approaching cold front likely brings showers back into the Southern Tier by the afternoon.

Cooler weather returns behind this front come Friday and this weekend. We even have a chance of our first widespread frost this weekend!

Monday: Mostly cloudy with off and on lake effect rain showers. High in the upper 40s to near 50. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph. Wind Chill low 40s..

Monday Night: Showers taper, gradually clearing out. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High mid 60s.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds, then showers develop by the afternoon. High mid 60s.

Friday: Cooler with a few morning showers. High low 50s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cool. High mid 50s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cool. High low 50s.