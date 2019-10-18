October 18, 2019 weather forecast

(Friday, October 18th 2019) We’ll notice subtle improvements in the weather Friday, but we’ll shape up real nice for the weekend. After we get rid of Friday’s clouds and rain showers we can enjoy a dry and pleasant fall weekend.

The last few days haven’t been the best weather-wise, but we’ll chip away at that Friday.

There’s still a few rain showers around Friday through the early afternoon. Temperatures will remain around 50 degrees with a bit of a breeze from the northwest.

Then, a nice area of high pressure is slated to arrive later Friday night. That is expected to keep us protected from any more rain through the weekend and possibly the start of next week!

Enjoy the nice fall weekend.



Friday: Still brisk and chilly with a couple of lake effect showers possible through the start of the afternoon. High in the mid to maybe upper 40s. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

Friday Night: Gradual clearing. Chilly and not as windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind: near Calm.

Saturday: Much nicer under some sun, breezy and milder conditions. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Wind: SE 4-10 mph.

Sunday: Breezy and unseasonably mild with intervals of sun and a slight risk for a shower. High near 60.

Monday: Sun to clouds with a shower possible mainly north this afternoon. It is looking pretty mild with highs in the 60s.

Tuesday: Chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wednesday: Brisk and cooler with a few scattered showers possible. Highs near 55.

Thursday: Chance of a few showers. Highs in the mid 50s.