October 16 weather forecast: Cool weather and scattered showers

(Friday, October 16th, 2020) Friday is cool and cloudy with a few showers. The bulk of the rain shifts east of the Southern Tier so we can have a mainly dry weekend.

Temperatures will only be in the upper 40s to low 50s Friday behind Thursday’s cold front.

The cold front stalls out along the east coast, which allows a new area of low pressure to form and ride up that front Friday and Friday night.

This will keep lots of clouds and scattered showers in the area through Saturday morning.

The rain is forecast to stay well east of I-81 Saturday to make it a sunny, but cool day.

Our weather stays dry and slightly warmer Sunday.

Another weak cold front swings by Sunday night into Monday with a few showers and another brief cool-down to start next week.

Friday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Cooler. High low 50s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy with a few showers with some clearing late. Low mid 30s. Wind: NW 3-6 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool. High mid 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High near 60.

Monday: Chance of a few showers. High around 60..

Tuesday: Chance of rain showers. High low 60s.

Wednesday: Slight chance of rain showers. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. High low 60s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. High mid to upper 60s.