October 16, 2019 weather forecast

Wednesday, October 16th 2019) Big changes start today.

Rain is back by Wednesday afternoon, and it’ll be coming down pretty hard at times. A cold rain and gusty winds linger into Thursday.

Wednesday starts cloudy, but rain-free.

A powerful cold front will move in Wednesday afternoon and evening with some rain, heavy at times. There may possibly be a thunderstorm too. Watch for ponding on the roads and localized minor flooding for the evening commute Wednesday.

The wind will be quite gusty Wednesday too from the southwest around 10-20 mph.

Highs Wednesday will be near 60 before turning much colder behind the front Thursday and Friday.

Highs to round out the week will only be in the 40s to around 50 with some showers Thursday and slowly drying out Friday.

Wednesday: Windy with steadier, at times heavy rain developing during the midday/afternoon. Highs near 60. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

Wednesday Night: Breezy and rainy. Lows in the upper 30s. Wind: WNW 10-20+ mph.

Thursday: Windy and raw with some showers. A November feel! High in the mid to upper 40s. Wind: NW 15-25+ mph.

Friday: Still brisk and chilly with a couple of lake effect showers possible to start the day.. There MAY be breaks of sun developing by days end. High in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Saturday: Much nicer under some sun, breezy and milder conditions. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Breezy and unseasonably mild with intervals of sun and a slight risk for a shower. High near 65.

Monday: Sun to clouds with a shower possible mainly north this afternoon. Seasonably cool with highs well into the 60s.

Tuesday: Chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.