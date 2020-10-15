October 15 weather forecast: Unseasonably warm

(Thursday, October 15th, 2020) Very warm and windy Thursday before a cold front brings some rain showers and cooler weather for Friday and the start of the weekend.

A gusty south wind kicks in Thursday morning which will helps send the temperatures well into the 60s and 70s.

The first half of the day is dry.

A cold front will swing through later in the day with some rain showers. The air behind this front is much cooler.

Temperatures will only be in the 50s Friday and Saturday with overnight lows getting close to freezing again.

Thursday’s cold front stalls out along the east coast, which allows a new area of low pressure to form and ride up that front Friday and Friday night.

This is our best chance for rain, especially for areas east of I-81.

Things should dry out nicely for the weekend! It’s cool Saturday, but then it’s slightly warmer Sunday.

Thursday: A sunny start to the day. Warm and very windy. Clouds later in the day along with some rain showers. High upper 60s to low 70s. Wind: SW-W 10-20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Low mid 40s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Friday: Cloudy with afternoon rain showers. Cooler. High mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool. High mid 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High near 60.

Monday: Sun and clouds. High around 60..

Tuesday: Chance of rain showers. High low 60s.

Wednesday: Chance of rain showers. High low 60s.