October 15 weather forecast: Last warm day before cool weather and rain come

(Friday, October 15, 2021) Friday is our last day of unseasonable warmth before it’s back to reality.

A strong cold front Saturday will bring rain and potential strong/severe thunderstorms followed by much cooler weather to end the weekend and start the new week.

Much of the day Friday is dry, however some scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out.

Despite that it is still very warm in the 70s, at least for one more day.

Saturday a stronger cold front is forecast to move across the state.

Expect periods of steady rain and perhaps some thunder between 11am-2pm moving west to east.

The morning should start out feeling fairly mild in the 60s and 70s, but we’ll end the day much cooler in the 50s and breezy.

It’s finally feeling like October again.

It’s cool and breezy enough Sunday for some lake effect rain showers.

It’s time to really bring out the sweaters and cooler weather clothing.

The cooler weather carries over into the start of next week.

The daytime highs remain in the 50s Monday.

By Tuesday and mid-week we should rebound back to the low to mid 60s.

However our nights will stay much cooler in the 40s.

Friday: Cloudy with a slight risk of a few showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High mid 70s. Wind: West 4-8 mph.

Friday Night: Occasional showers and storms. Still mild in the 60s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Rain with possible thunderstorms between 11am-2pm. Lighter scattered showers the rest of the day. Morning temperatures in the 60s to around 70, then ending the day in the 50s. Wind: SW shifting W 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Cooler and breezy with a few lake showers. High mid to upper 50s. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few morning showers. High low 50s.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.