October 15, 2019 weather forecast

(Tuesday, October 15th 2019) Weather looks great today, but unfortunately changes are on the way for much of the rest of the week.

A weak cold front will slide through Monday afternoon with more clouds developing and possibly a shower or two.

Highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60, but cooling during the afternoon.

A new area of high pressure will slide in and provide a pleasant mid October day Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A powerful cold front will move in Wednesday afternoon and evening with some rain, heavy at times and possibly even a t-storm.

Highs Wednesday will be near 60 before turning much colder behind the front for Thursday and Friday.

Highs to round out the week will only be in the 40s to around 50 with some showers Thursday and slowly drying out Friday.

Tuesday: A good deal of sun and seasonably cool…High in the mid to perhaps upper 50s. Wind: SW-SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: It will turn breezy/windy with clouds increasing and a shower possible towards morning. Low within a few degrees of 45, but temperatures should rise a bit towards morning. Wind: SE->S 5-20+ mph.

Wednesday: Windy with steadier, at times heavy rain developing during the midday/afternoon. Highs near 60. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

Thursday: Windy and raw with some showers. A November feel! High in the mid to upper 40s. Wind: NW 15-25+ mph.

Friday: Still brisk and chilly with a couple of lake effect showers possible to start the day.. There MAY be breaks of sun developing by days end. High in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Saturday: Much nicer under some sun, breezy and milder conditions. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Breezy and unseasonably mild with intervals of sun and a slight risk for a shower. High near 65.

Monday: Sun to clouds with a shower possible mainly north this afternoon. Seasonably cool with highs well into the 60s.