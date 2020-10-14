October 14 weather forecast: Warmer weather builds back up

(Wednesday, October 14th, 2020) Drier and slightly warmer weather builds back in for mid-week before things turn much cooler and unsettled again by the weekend.

High pressure builds in for mid-week. Temperatures moderate a bit back to the mid 60s with a mostly sunny sky Wednesday and Thursday.

We could even be around 70 or the low 70s Thursday!

It looks like we’ll have another cold front Thursday night into Friday that will bring much cooler and unsettled weather to the Southern Tier.

Saturday we may see the coldest air this season yet with highs only in the 40s! Things bounce back to late-October standards by the start of next week.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High low to mid 60s. Wind: W 4-8 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mainly clear. Low around 40. Wind: S 3-6 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Clouds later in the day. High mid 60s.

Friday: Rain showers. High mid 50s.

Saturday: Scattered rain showers. High mid 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High mid to upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High upper 50s.

Tuesday: Chance of rain showers. High upper 50s.