October 14 weather forecast: Unseasonably warm weather continues

(Thursday, October 14, 2021) Our string of unseasonably warm day are starting to be numbered. We’ll get away with a couple more warm days before big changes come this weekend.

High pressure returns to keep things dry and still warm Thursday with highs around 70.

By Friday a new cold front will move towards the Northeast from the west.

Friday shouldn’t be very rainy, but we’ll have a few scattered showers passing by.

Despite that it is still very warm in the 70s.

Saturday a stronger cold front is forecast to move across the state.

Expect periods of steady rain and perhaps some thunder, especially in the mid-afternoon.

The morning should start out feeling fairly mild, but we’ll end the day much cooler and breezy.

The air behind this system is much cooler, more mid-October like.

The daytime highs slip back to the 50s and 60s and our nights become even cooler with lows in the 40s.

It’s cool and breezy enough Sunday for some lake effect rain showers.

The cooler and seasonable weather is here through the start of next week.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High low 70s. Wind: Light and variable.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low mid 50s. Wind: Light southeast.

Friday: Cloudy with a slight risk of a few showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High mid 70s. Wind: West 4-8 mph.

Saturday: Rain with possible thunderstorms. High mid 60s.

Sunday: Cooler and breezy with a few lake showers. High mid to upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High upper 50s.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.