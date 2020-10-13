October 13 weather forecast: Rain showers taper by midday

(Tuesday, October 13th, 2020) Rain from our latest cold front sweeps through Tuesday morning through the early afternoon.

Drier and slightly warmer weather builds back in for mid-week before things turn much cooler and unsettled again.

The rain picks back up a bit as a cold front passes over the area from the Great Lakes Tuesday morning.

We should dry out nicely by the afternoon.

High pressure builds in for mid-week. Temperatures moderate a bit back to the mid 60s with a mostly sunny sky Wednesday and Thursday.

It looks like we’ll have another cold front Thursday night into Friday that will bring much cooler and unsettled weather to the Southern Tier. Saturday we may see the coldest air this season yet!

Tuesday: Rain showers in the morning tapers off by midday. Increasing sun later in the day. High mid 60s. Wind: SE->W 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mainly clear. Low around 40. Wind: NW 3-6 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High low to mid 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Clouds later in the day. High mid 60s.

Friday: Rain showers. High mid 50s.

Saturday: Scattered rain showers. High mid 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High mid to upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High low 60s.