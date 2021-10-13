October 13 weather forecast: Brief, passing showers possible

(Wednesday, October 13, 2021) A few brief passing showers are possible Wednesday.

Besides that it’s still unseasonably warm for the rest of the week.

Changes come this weekend when a strong front brings rain and cooler weather.

There’s a weak trough passing by Wednesday. There could be a few brief showers from this, but the rain showers are likely to be very few and far between.

High pressure returns to keep things dry and still warm Thursday with highs around 70.

By Friday a new system will move towards the Northeast from the west. Friday shouldn’t be very rainy and still very warm.

Chances for rain increase more Saturday as a strong cold front moves across the state. Expect periods of steady rain and perhaps some thunder.

The air behind this system is cooler, more mid-October like. The daytime highs slip back to the 50s and 60s and our nights become even cooler with lows in the 40s.

The cooler and seasonable weather is here through next week.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of some brief passing showers. High low 70s. Wind: SW shifting to the NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low mid 50s. Wind: Light southeast.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High low 70s.

Friday: Cloudy with a slight risk of a few showers. High low 70s.

Saturday: Rain likely. High mid 60s.

Sunday: Cooler and breezy with a few lake showers. High low 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High low 60s.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.