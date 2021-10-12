October 12 weather forecast: Temperatures expected to hit mid 70s

(Tuesday, October 12, 2021) The unseasonably warm weather continues through the end of the week.

Beside a few brief showers Wednesday it stays fairly dry this week too until the weekend.

High pressure still remains very much in charge. This is keeping any rain out of the way Tuesday. It also means it stays warm.

Is it August or October? Because conditions are prime for temperatures to soar into the mid 70s through Friday. The overnight temperatures remain mild too with lows in the 50s all week long too.

There’s a weak trough passing by Wednesday.

There could be a few brief showers from this, but the rain showers are likely to be very few and far between.

High pressure returns to keep things dry and still warm Thursday.

By Friday a new system will move towards the Northeast from the west.

Rain showers will likely develop out ahead of that system by the morning.

The air behind this system is cooler, more mid-October like.

If you have weekend plans I’m sorry to say, but at this point Saturday doesn’t look like a great outdoor day.

But we’ll keep you posted! It should feel a lot more like Fall around here by Sunday. Much cooler, but more normal temperatures are on the way next week.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Warmer. High mid 70s. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low mid 50s. Wind: Light southeast.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of some brief passing showers. High low 70s.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. High low 70s.

Friday: Cloudy with a slight risk of a few showers. High low 70s.

Saturday: Rain likely. High mid 60s.

Sunday: Cooler and breezy with a few lake showers. High low 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High low 70s.