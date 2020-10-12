October 12 weather forecast: Chilly and rainy

(Monday, October 12th, 2020) We’re starting off the week a little unsettled.

We have some rain from what is left of Delta getting caught up with a cold front coming in from the west.

Things quiet down by mid-week.

The remnants of Delta are moving into the Mid-Atlantic and along the East Coast Monday.

We’ll have scattered showers from this Monday, especially for areas south and east of Binghamton.

It’ll be a much cooler day too with highs only in the 50s.

The rain picks back up a bit as a cold front passes over the area from the Great Lakes Tuesday morning. We should dry out nicely by the end of the day.

High pressure builds in for mid-week. Temperatures moderate a bit back to the mid 60s with a mostly sunny sky Wednesday and Thursday.

It looks like we’ll have another cold front Thursday night into Friday that will bring much cooler and unsettled weather to the Southern Tier.

Monday: Widespread rain tapers to scattered rain showers. Windy. High low to mid 50s. Wind: E 15-25 mph.

Monday Night: Cloudy with a few rain showers. Low around 50. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Rain showers in the morning tapers off by midday. Increasing sun later in the day. High mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High low to mid 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Clouds later in the day. High mid 60s.

Friday: Rain showers. High mid 50s.

Saturday: Scattered rain showers. High mid 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High low to mid 50s.