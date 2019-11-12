October 12, 2019 weather forecast

(Tuesday, November 12th 2019) The Southern Tier may not have gotten a lot of snow, but the snow and icy mix will make for a slippery morning commute Tuesday. The bitter cold settles in for a few days too.

Most of us don’t have a lot of snow to shovel and clear out Tuesday morning.

But the icy mix that fell before the snow could make some of the back roads and untreated surfaces slippery.

It is going to be quite cold, Arctic November chill setting up for Tuesday and Wednesday as highs will only be in the low to mid 20s and wind chills in the single digits and teens!! Bundle up!



Tuesday: Remaining unseasonably cold with snow possible. Highs near 25. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mainly clear with some passing clouds. Lows in the teens.

Wednesday: Chance of snow showers. High in the low 20s. Winds: WNW 6-18 mph.

Thursday: Breezy and milder with a few snow showers possible. Highs around 30.

Friday: Breezy and milder with some sun. Highs near 40.

Saturday: Unseasonably cold again with some sunshine possible. Highs around 30.

Sunday: Breezy and milder with some sun. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s.