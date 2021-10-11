October 11 weather forecast: Warm and dry for much of the week

(Monday, October 11, 2021) The warm and mainly dry weather continues through the end of the week despite some stubborn clouds. The next chance for showers will return later in week.

High pressure still remains very much in charge.

This is keeping any rain out of the way. It also means the air over the Northeast will continue to warm.

Is it August or October? Because conditions are prime for temperatures to soar into the mid to upper 70s through Friday.

The overnight temperatures remain mild too with lows in the 50s all week long too.

By Friday a new system will move towards the Northeast from the west.

Rain showers will likely develop out ahead of that system by the morning.

The air behind this system is cooler, more mid-October like.

If you have weekend plans I’m sorry to say at this point Saturday doesn’t look like a great outdoor day.

But we’ll keep you posted! It should feel a lot more like fall around here by Sunday.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High low 70s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy and some fog. Low mid 50s. Wind: Light southeast.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Warmer. High mid 70s.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Warmer. High mid 70s.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. High low 70s.

Friday: Cloudy with some showers. High low 70s.

Saturday: Rain likely. High mid 60s.

Sunday: Cooler and breezy with a few lake showers. High low 60s.