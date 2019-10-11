October 11, 2019 weather forecast

A strong area of high pressure providing us with the dry, nicer weather the last couple of days will continue to act like a blockade and prevent deeper moisture from circulating into the area off the nor’easter near the East Coast.

That high will continue to win out so look for more sunshine the rest of today.

High temperatures today and Friday will reach into the low 60s.

The upcoming holiday weekend is looking pretty good!

Other than a few showers late Saturday afternoon thanks to a cold front the rest of the weekend looks like will be cooperative for your outdoor plans!

Highs Saturday will be in the 60s, 55 to 60 Sunday and probably back into the 60s Columbus Day.

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant.. High in the low to mid 60s.. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low in the low 40s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds in the morning with a few light showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Wind: SE->S 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Cooler with mostly sunny skies. High 60.

Monday (Columbus Day): Some sun and seasonably cool. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds.. High 57

Wednesday: Showers likely. Highs near 60.Thursday: Windy and cooler with more showers. High near 50