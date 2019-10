(Thursday, October 10th 2019) We continue to watch a storm spinning off the coast that should remain far enough to the east that we stay dry across most of the Southern Tier the rest of this week.

A strong area of high pressure providing us with the dry, nicer weather the last couple of days will continue to act like a blockade and prevent deeper moisture from circulating into the area off the nor’easter near the coast. The result for us will be cloudy periods, and maybe a passing sprinkle/shower mainly east of Binghamton through Friday.