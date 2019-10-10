October 10, 2019 weather forecast

(Thursday, October 10th 2019) We continue to watch a storm spinning off the coast that should remain far enough to the east that we stay dry across most of the Southern Tier the rest of this week.

A strong area of high pressure providing us with the dry, nicer weather the last couple of days will continue to act like a blockade and prevent deeper moisture from circulating into the area off the nor’easter near the coast. The result for us will be cloudy periods, and maybe a passing sprinkle/shower mainly east of Binghamton through Friday.

High temperatures today and Friday will range from the upper 50s to low 60s.

The upcoming holiday weekend is looking pretty good! Other than a few showers late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night thanks to a cold front the rest of the weekend looks like will be cooperative for your outdoor plans! Highs Saturday will be in the 60s, 55 to 60 Sunday and probably back into the 60s Columbus Day.





Thursday: Intervals of sun with a slight risk for a shower mainly east. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Lows in the low to mid-40s. Wind: NE 2-6 mph.

Friday: Cool with more clouds than sun and a slight risk for a shower to east once again. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Wind: E 5-15 mph.

Saturday: A few showers possible late in the day. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Wind: SE->S 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Cooler with some sun. Highs 55 to 60.

Monday (Columbus Day): Some sun and seasonably cool. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday: A few showers possible to end the day. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Some showers possible. Highs in the mid 50s.