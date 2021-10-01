October 1 weather forecast: A little cooler than normal

(Friday, October 1, 2021) Welcome to October! We’re starting the month a little cooler than normal, but not for long.

Over the weekend it turns warmer and a little rainy at times. The warmth is expected to linger into the first week of the new month.

Friday will be a little warmer than it has been the last few days with highs in the mid 60s. This is still a few degrees shy of the average high temperature for the start of October.

That’ll change.

By Saturday we’ll start to warm up again.

We have a very good chance at reaching 70 or a little higher as a breezy southwest wind picks up.

It stays rain-free as well. Saturday is the pick day of the weekend for your fall outdoor activities!

Sunday we are going to watch our next area of low pressure emerge out of the Ohio Valley and spread rain showers our way.

Sunday starts out dry, but showers develop as the day goes on.

A series of back-to-back low pressure systems will keep our weather unsettled with rain showers and potential thunderstorms through the start of next week.

Friday: Morning fog. Then a mix of sun and clouds. High low to mid 60s. Wind: NW 3-6 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows upper 40s. Wind: Light NW.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs around 70.

Sunday: Patchy morning fog. Starts dry, then scattered showers develop by the afternoon. High upper 60s.

Monday: Chance of scattered showers and possibly an afternoon thunderstorm. High upper 60s.

Tuesday: Chance of scattered showers. High mid 60s.

Wednesday: Chance of scattered showers. High mid 60s.

Thursday: Chance of scattered showers. High mid 60s.