November 9 weather forecast: Warm, dry weather continues

(Monday, November 9th 2020) Enjoy the last few days of this warm, dry, and sunny weather.

Our next chance of rain comes Wednesday which will bring the return of more seasonable, November-like temperatures for the rest of the week.

Our high pressure that has kept out weather free and clear of rain and cloud cover over the weekend stays in control a couple more days.

After setting a record high Sunday of 69°, we could be looking at more record highs Monday and Tuesday. The record for Monday November 9th is 66° set in 2009, and for Tuesday November 10th it’s 65 set in 1975.

And, depending on how Wednesday’s cold front behaves, we may be on record watch Wednesday too where the record for November 10th is 68° set in 2012.

Wednesday’s cold front will bring an end to our recent dry streak with rain showers and eventually cooler air.

It’s mainly dry at the end of the week, but our temperatures are much more November-like with highs back in the 40s and 50s.

Monday: Morning fog, then mostly sunny, mild. High low 70s. Wind: Light and variable.

Monday Night: Mainly clear. Low in the mid 40s. Wind: Near calm.

Tuesday: Morning fog, then mostly sunny. High low 70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday (Veterans Day): Mostly cloudy with rain developing later in the morning. High in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Few morning lingering showers. Otherwise cloudy and cooler. High mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Low 50s.

Sunday: Chance of scattered rain showers. High low 50s.