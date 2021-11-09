November 9 weather forecast: Unseasonably mild again

(Tuesday, November 9, 2021) Despite some extra clouds Tuesday, it’s still a nice day and unseasonably mild.

A few rain showers pass by overnight, but our next chance for soaking rain again won’t come until Friday.

Tuesday won’t be as bright as it’s been the last few days.

Some mid and high clouds develop as the day goes on ahead of a weak cold front. It’ll still be mild with highs near 60.

A few passing showers are possible late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning from a weak cold front. After some morning showers and clouds Wednesday, the sun will come back in earnest by the afternoon.

The rest of the week including Veteran’s Day Thursday stays mainly dry and mild.

Clouds should thicken again ahead of our next stronger cold front. The breeze will pick up again too from the southwest.

By Friday morning we’ll have steady and likely some heavy rain knocking on our doorstep.

Expect the rain to move through the first half of the day Friday, followed by much cooler and breezy weather later in the day.

This weekend’s weather is much colder and more November-like.

We’ll likely have a few rain and higher elevation snow showers around both days as high temperatures struggle to stay in the low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High upper 50s. Wind: Light and variable.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with some showers. Low lower 40s. Wind: Light NW.

Wednesday: Clouds and a few showers in the morning. Then mostly sunny in the afternoon. High mid 50s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday (Veterans Day): Increasing clouds with the wind picking up. High near 60.

Friday: Rain likely, especially the first half of the day. High around 60, but turning cooler later in the day.

Saturday: Chance of scattered showers. High mid 40s.

Sunday: Chance of showers, cooler. High low 40s.

Monday: Chance of rain and snow showers. HIgh low 40s.