November 8 weather forecast: Sunshine and mild temperatures stick around

(Monday, November 8, 2021) The nice weather from the weekend spills over to the start of the new school and work week. Enjoy the sunshine and unseasonably mild temperatures the next few days.

High pressure keeps our weather really nice, especially by early November standards most of this week.

Monday features lots of sunshine and temperatures around 60.

Tuesday probably won’t be as bright. Some mid and high clouds develop as the day goes on ahead of a weak cold front.

It’ll still be mild.

A few passing showers are possible late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

After some morning showers and clouds Wednesday, the sun will come back in earnest by the afternoon.

The rest of the week including Veteran’s Day Thursday stays mainly dry and mild.

By Friday and this weekend our chances for rain go up ahead of a stronger storm forecast to make its way to the Southern Tier.

It will also turn cooler and more November-like over the weekend.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High upper 50s to low 60s. Wind: Light NW.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds. Low mid to upper 30s. Wind: Near Calm..

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High upper 50s. Wind: Light and variable.

Wednesday: Clouds and a few showers in the morning. Then mostly sunny in the afternoon. High mid 50s.

Thursday (Veterans Day): Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 50s.

Friday: Rain likely. High around 60.

Saturday: Chance of showers. High low 50s.

Sunday: Chance of showers, cooler. High mid 40s.