November 8, 2019 weather forecast

(Friday, November 8th 2019) A blustery, chilly, January-like feel to the air across the Southern Tier Friday.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds and there could be a few snow showers.

It is going to turn blustery and very cold with highs only reaching the upper 20s to low 30s on Friday!

Wind chills on Friday will likely only be in the teens.

There could also be a little snow shower activity Friday off Lake Ontario, mainly in the morning, but it will not amount to much.



It looks like a break for the weekend with moderating temperatures and mainly dry weather across the Southern Tier.



Friday: Blustery with the coldest air of the season and there may be some lake effect snow showers/flurries around too. Highs near 30! Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low near 20.

Saturday: Not as brisk, but still cold with intervals of sun possible. Highs near 35.

Sunday: Breezy and a bit milder with some rain/snow showers are expected. Highs within a few degrees of 40.

Monday (Veterans Day): Colder with a snow showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday: Remaining unseasonably cold with snow possible. Highs near 35.



Wednesday: Chance of snow showers. High near 30.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, still cool. High near freezing