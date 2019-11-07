November 7, 2019 weather forecast

(Thursday, November 7th 2019) Thursday brings the first snowfall for all of the Southern Tier. Our coldest air mass of the season will follow.



It appears our first snow event will be a fast mover.

Precipitation will start as rain and change to snow by mid-afternoon.

By late evening, snow will end from northwest to southeast.

With majority of the snow quickly falling during the day, while temperatures are a bit warmer, snow accumulations should be limited to a slushy coating to an inch or two for most.

Across the higher terrain there could very well be upwards of 2 to 4 on the ground by midnight Thursday night.

Regardless how much snow falls Thursday/Thursday night it is going to turn blustery and very cold with highs only reaching the upper 20s to low 30s on Friday!

Wind chills on Friday will likely only be in the teens.

There could also be a little snow shower activity Friday off Lake Ontario, but it will not amount to much.



Thursday: Some rain and snow changing to all snow by the mid-afternoon. An early high around 40, but temps will be falling back into and through the 30s during the afternoon. Wind: SW->NW 5-10 mph.



Thursday Night: Snow tapering from northwest to southeast. Lows near 25. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.



Friday: Blustery with the coldest air of the season and there may be some lake effect snow showers/flurries around too. Highs near 30! Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Not as brisk, but still cold with intervals of sun possible. Highs near 35.

Sunday: Breezy and a bit milder with some rain/snow showers are expected. Highs within a few degrees of 40.

Monday (Veterans Day): Colder with a few rain/snow showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday: Remaining unseasonably cold with snow possible. Highs near 35.



Wednesday: Chance of snow showers. High near 30.