November 6 weather forecast: Warm, dry weather continues

(Friday, November 6th 2020) Hope you’re not tired of the warm and dry weather because there’s more to come through the weekend and even into the start of next week.

A broad area of high pressure just to our south is going to keep moisture away and allow temperatures to steadily rise through the weekend.

High temperatures through the weekend will range from low/mid 60s to even around 70!

There should be plenty of sun to go around too, which is rather rare this time of year.

Some high clouds can’t be ruled out from time to time but nothing will be falling from them.

If you’re looking for some warmer weather to maybe put up the holiday decorations, I’d say this is the week to do so.

This weather pattern doesn’t seem to break down at all until mid-next week.

Our next best chance to see any rain isn’t until next Wednesday.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High mid to upper 60s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mainly clear. Low in the mid 40s. Wind: Light SW.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High mid to upper 60s. Wind: Light SW.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High near 70.

Monday: Mostly sunny, mild. High near 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Wednesday (Veterans Day): Mostly cloudy with rain likely. High in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Sunny and cooler. High around 50.