November 5 weather forecast: Warm weather today and for week ahead

(Thursday, November 5th 2020) It was a beautiful day Wednesday and we’re only in store for more. Dry, mainly sunny weather continues straight into the weekend.

A broad area of high pressure just to our south is going to keep moisture away and allow temperatures to steadily rise through the weekend.

High temperatures through the weekend will range from the upper 50s to the low/mid 60s!

There should be plenty of sun to go around too, which is rather rare this time of year.

Some high clouds can’t be ruled out from time to time but nothing will be falling from them.

If you’re looking for some warmer weather to maybe put up the holiday decorations, I’d say this is the week to do so.

This weather pattern doesn’t seem to break down at all until mid-next week.

Our next best chance to see any rain isn’t until next Wednesday.

Thursday: Sunny with increasing clouds towards evening. High near 65. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low around 45. Wind: SE 4-8 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High mid to upper 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High near 70.

Monday: Mostly sunny, mild. High near 70.

Tuesday: Breezy. Clouds increase with the chance of some overnight showers. Still mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. High in the mid 60s.