November 5 weather forecast: Sunny and dry stretch of weather begins today

(Friday, November 5, 2021) Enjoy a dry and sunny stretch of weather starting this weekend!

Temperatures gradually warm up a little bit too.

High pressure begins to build overhead Friday and set up over the Northeast for a while.

We’ll have a rare dry and sunny stretch of weather for early November beginning Friday and lasting through the start of next week.

If you have any outdoor work to do this weekend you have some great weather for it.

Enjoy the sunshine and above normal temperatures in the lower 50s.

It’s still cold at night with morning lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

The milder and drier weather will hang around through most of next week too.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High upper 40s. Wind: Light NW.

Friday Night: Clear and chilly. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind: Near calm.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High near 50. Wind: Light South.

Sunday (Daylight Saving Time Ends): Mostly sunny. High near 50.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 50s.

Thursday (Veterans Day): Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 50s.